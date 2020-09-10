Chinese Air Force Video Depicts Simulated Attack on U.S. Air Force Base in Guam
The video releases as tensions rise in the Asia-Pacific region.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
❌ Freedom Connection RT @RemnantMan: Chinese Air Force Video Depicts Simulated Attack on Island Appearing to be Guam https://t.co/U7A5u0y8px 4 days ago
Bill McNally Chinese Air Force Video Depicts Simulated Attack on Island Appearing to be Guam https://t.co/U7A5u0y8px 4 days ago
Patrick Chinese Air Force Video Depicts Simulated Attack on Island Appearing to be Guam https://t.co/XImXvAT1Ku 5 days ago
The Real SpaceWeasel CCP Theater.
Chinese Air Force Video Depicts Simulated Attack on Island Appearing to be Guam https://t.co/Tz0GjOlzg5 5 days ago
Ricardo Aquino Chinese Air Force Video Depicts Simulated Attack on Island Appearing to be Guam https://t.co/wgLD5u2tgt 5 days ago
John Birch Chinese Air Force Video Depicts Simulated Attack on Island Appearing to be Guam https://t.co/27aHuXraqd 5 days ago
America First News The New American: Chinese Air Force Video Depicts Simulated Attack on Island Appearing to be Guam https://t.co/qdRUlukUPV 5 days ago
IafAmid China tension, Indian armed forces showed their preparedness at LAC. Indian army and Air Force demonstrated their capability to counter Chinese aggression. Indian forces are ready for the long..
France committed to Make in India initiatve: Florence Parly at Rafale ceremonyWhile speaking at the induction of five Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force, French Defence minister Florence Parly said India will have an edge over the entire region in defending its people..
‘Rafale induction significant amid border situation: Rajnath SinghIndian Air Force formally inducted the five Rafale fighter jets, which arrived in India on July 29. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly were present at the..