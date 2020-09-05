Udhampur-based farmers hail farm reform bills passed in Parliament

Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur welcomed the two farm sector reform Bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha.
"I am happy about these bills and I thank Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who introduced the bills.
Farmers of Udhampur are happy and now the bills should be implemented firmly," said, a farmer.
The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.
Udhampur reported a spike of 72 COVID-19 cases and one death on Sep 05, taking the tally of total cases to 1962. District Administration has increased the rapid testing capacity over the past few days. Administration has focused on massive testing exercise to break the chain as well as to trace out the new cases. The Udhampur district administrations are conducting over 800 tests from past few days.
After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha for two weeks, the MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. The MPs were suspended for unruly behavior in the house on Sunday ahead of the passage of the farm bills. The MPs who were suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim. The Rajya Sabha chairman had said that the MPs had tarnished the image of the upper house and said that he was pained by what transpired on Sunday. Naidu also slammed the MPs for throwing papers, snatching the microphones and allegedly threatening and abusing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh. The MPs refused to leave the house despite suspension which led to further chaos in the house. The opposition argues that the farm bills will harm the farmers while the BJP has maintained that the bills are in the interests of the farmers. They have also reiterated that the bills will not impact MSP or APMCs in any way. The government has said that the protesting farmers have been misled by the opposition parties. Watch the full video for all the details.
Farmers of Haryana blocked National Highway-09 during the protest against the new agricultural Bills. Farmers also held 'road roko' protest in Jind and Ambala. "8 DSP, 20 inspectors and 800 police personnel has been deployed in to maintain law and order," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), of Jind City, Dharambir Kumar. "Protesters are allowed for peaceful demonstration but will take strict action violates," DSP added. The bills got passed in the Lok Sabha on September 17. It is on table in Rajya Sabha. Congress opposed the bill in Parliament.
Terrorists reportedly launched a terror attack on personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place in Srinagar's Nowgam, as per reports with no injuries or casualties so far. The terrorists' target was 110 Battalion of the CRPF. The attack came days after a big revelation by Jammu and Kashmir's police chief. Director-General of the Union Territory's police force, Dilbag Singh, had said that Pakistani agencies were dropping weapons and drugs via drones to try and disturb peace in the region. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded parliamentarians for passage of three farm bills. PM said that the MSP system and government procurement will remain unchanged. He added that the bills will free the farmers from ‘middlemen and other obstacles’. The Prime Minister also shared a video of Narendra Singh Tomar explaining the bills. The three bills for agricultural reforms were passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Several parties including BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the bills. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from cabinet on Thursday. Badal resigned in protest against the farm bills. The Shiromani Akali Dal is one of the oldest ally of BJP.
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 21, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil spoke on expulsion of few members of Rajya Sabha. He said, "12 parties have sought time to meet the President Ram Nath Kovind, in connection with the farm bills passed by Rajya Sabha without voting yesterday (September 20). The parties have requested the President to not give ascent to the bills."
Amid the debates on agriculture reform bills, actor Anupam Kher said that these bills will be beneficial for farmers. Farmers should become 'Aatmnirbhar'. "Condition of farmers has been worrisome over the past 70 years. Now, the situation has changed with the passage of (agriculture) bills. Farmers have become owners. Farmers should become 'Aatmnirbhar'," said Kher. The two agriculture reform bills have been passed in the Rajya Sabha on September 20. Farmers of Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the bills.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 assured farmers that Minimum Support Price and Agricultural Produce Market Committee system are not going to end. "I am also a farmer and I want to assure farmers of the country that MSP (minimum support price) and APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) systems are not going to end," said Singh.