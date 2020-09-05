Udhampur-based farmers hail farm reform bills passed in Parliament

Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur welcomed the two farm sector reform Bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha.

"I am happy about these bills and I thank Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who introduced the bills.

Farmers of Udhampur are happy and now the bills should be implemented firmly," said, a farmer.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.

As per the bills, farmers can take their produce anywhere - inter-state or intra-state - beyond Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

The state governments can't levy fee or cess on farmers.