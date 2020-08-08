Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress opposes farm bills in Rajya Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 said that West Bengal government did not share data of returning migrant labourers with the Centre and no district of the state could be included as a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA). She was answering a query by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated PMGKRA for migrant labourers who came back to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This scheme was introduced on June 20 this year and will be effective for 125 days. The minister said 116 districts spread across six states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are benefiting from this scheme. The selection of the districts was made on the basis of the return of at least 25,000 migrant labourers to the concerned districts by May 30. After the launch of PMGKRA, there were demands from Tripura and Chhattisgarh to include more districts but it was not entertained. In the case of West Bengal, there was no data shared by the state government then how could the districts of the state be included in the scheme," said Sitharaman.
During Lok Sabha session, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called Centre a 'no data government'. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Government told the Parliament that it didn't maintain any data on deaths of migrant workers who were trying to reach their homes after lockdown. Reports say over 1,000 died. When we ask questions on jobs, govt says it doesn't have data. This is a 'no data govt'." He further said, "More than 2 crores salaried employees have lost their job. 14 lakh workers have no work now. How can we expect growth in such a scenario."
Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on September 20 said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MPs should oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front. He said, "I salute power of farmers that made Akali Dal take U-turn and stand in their support. They were advocating ordinances but today they've realised seriousness of matter. Their MPs should oppose the Bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front."
Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven states on the Covid-19 situation. Catch up with the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa bashed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his letter to Chandigarh DGP saying, 'CM and Punjab DGP are responsible for any harm caused to my safety.' Pratap Bajwa said, "I want to ask Captain Amarinder Singh if he believes in democracy. You are democratically elected CM and not maharaja of Patiala."
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on hooch tragedy in Punajb that claimed over 100 lives demanded a CBI or ED investigation. Partap Bajwa said, "CM Captain Amarinder Singh has Excise and Taxation, Home department police under him. All fingers are being raised at excise department. If justice has to be given to 121 people who died in hooch tragedy then an investigation should be done by CBI or ED." "Mining, liquor, cable, drugs and transport mafias established under the rule of Badal's are thriving under Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's governance. If future of Congress has to be saved then we need to change the leadership in the state." Congress leader Bajwa added.
The opposition parties are going to oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha today. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliamment (MP), TKS Elangovan said, "This bill is anti-farmer, we will definitely oppose the bill in Rajya Sabha". "Government is throwing the farmers at the mercy of co-operates. We are opposed to these bills," said KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Member of Parliament. "This is very clear that this government's motive is to destroy our farmers and help the corporate sector. Our party has decided to oppose agriculture bills. Government has to reconsider the bills, at least they should have sent it to select committee," Congress MP KC Venugopal
During Lok Sabha session, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said the government is diluting GST compensation issue with 'Act of God' excuse. He said, "Government is diluting GST compensation issue with 'Act of God' excuse. How can centre expect states to carry on the additional burden of borrowing? This is nothing short of deception. We don't see any green shoots in the economy." He further said, "I urge the government and especially Finance Minister to release a white paper on existing economic crisis and to adopt a consultative approach with the opposition parties, state governments and industry representatives to boost confidence in the economy."
While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 5th day of Monsoon Session, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP in Rajya Sabha, Tiruchi Siva spoke on Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill and Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill. He said, "This is one more attempt of this government to strike at roots of federalism. From the day they assumed office and most bills passed have taken away powers of state government." "Standing Committee has very clearly stated that there is no representation of State Medical Councils in the Advisory Council. So, it is recommended that there should be a provision for representation of elected members of State Medical Councils," DMK MP added.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers held a unique protest at Thangachimadam Island in Rameshwaram on September 19. Protest was against the passage of agriculture reform bills in the Lok Sabha. Protestors wore vegetables around their neck to show their outrage. Country is witnessing protests in different parts over the passage of agriculture reform bills. Where central government is standing firm on their decision, their ally Akali Dal quit the Union Cabinet in protest against the bill.
The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was taken up in the Rajya Sabha on September 19. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan moved the bill to be taken up for consideration in the Upper House. "In the year 2020, there has been an extraordinary situation around the world and also in the country. Many healthcare workers including doctors, paramedics were insulted in some form or the other, due to stigma attached to COVID-19. The Centre government acted on this situation and found that there was a need for a law, a prohibitory mechanism against such incidents," Vardhan said in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the discussions on the bill were underway, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), MP Derek O'Brien said, the Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill 2020 is an attempt to encroach states' constitutionally assigned functioning. He said, "You thought of healthcare workers now? Bengal has Medicare Service Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act 2009. What happens to it? Bill is an attempt to encroach states' constitutionally assigned functioning".
TMC MP Mahua Moitra on September 19 said that taxation and other Laws corners public funds for PM-CARES to direct detriment of state relief funds. "The Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, is deeply problematic because it further weakens the rights and resources available to states by taking away statutory promises made under the new GST regime and it corners the public funds for PM-CARES to the direct detriment of state relief funds," said Moitra in an ongoing Parliament session.
While taking part in the discussion over the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shantanu Sen accused the Central Government of promoting private institutions and said “What can be expected from a government that says that drinking cow urine can cure disease or Covid-19? They are indirectly promoting private medical colleges and quackery.” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had moved a motion to take up Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha in the morning. He claimed that the Central Council of Homoeopathy did not cooperate with the Centre in carrying out its duties. “A member of the House called the reform and regulation of the Indian systems of the medicine being undertaken through the bills, as promoting ‘quackery’. I am pained by the use of this word. Yoga and naturopathy need a separate national medical commission. Also, the National Medical Commission for modern medicine will be functional soon,” the Union Health Minister said.
