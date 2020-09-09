Global  
 

Anurag Kashyap case: Watch what ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Kangana & others said

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Anurag Kashyap case: Watch what ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Kangana & others said

Anurag Kashyap case: Watch what ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Kangana & others said

Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actor Payal Ghosh.

The actor tagged PM Modi in a tweet and sought protection saying that there is a threat to her security.

The filmmaker’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin defended Kashyap in a tweet and called the controversy a social media circus.

‘You have fought for the freedom of women in your own scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as your personal life.

In the personal and professional space, you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.’ Kalki wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has attacked Kashyap and said that Kashyap has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people.

She added that it is common for outsiders to be treated like sex workers in the industry.

Watch the full video for all the details.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anurag Kashyap Anurag Kashyap Indian filmmaker

‘Sushant case not suicide’: BJP’s Rupa Ganguly protests against Bollywood [Video]

‘Sushant case not suicide’: BJP’s Rupa Ganguly protests against Bollywood

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly protested outside Parliament against the alleged malpractices in the industry. She held posters slamming the industry and said that the industry was pushing people towards drugs. Ganguly cited the allegations leveled by Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap and said that these people make big statements but harass women. She questioned the Mumbai police as well and accused it of turning a blind eye to the vices in the film industry. She also said that Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian had not committed suicide. Rupa Ganguly’s protest comes days after BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that drug use is rampant in the industry and lauded NCB action in the matter. Actor turned MP Jaya Bachchan slammed Ravi Kishan and others who have been questioning the film industry saying that the whole industry should not be tarnished for the actions of a few. Jaya Bachchan had also lashed out at Kangana Ranaut for calling Bollywood a gutter that needs to be cleaned up. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content
Anurag Kashyap releases lawyer’s statement, says allegations completely false [Video]

Anurag Kashyap releases lawyer’s statement, says allegations completely false

Anurag Kashyap denied all claims of sexual misconduct made against him. The filmmaker was accused of sexual assault by a female actor. Kashyap released a statement via his lawyer Priyanka Khimani. Th statement clearly states that all the allegations levied against him are completely false. It also states that Kashyap will pursue the matter through legal means. The alleged victim’s lawyer said that she will lodge an FIR against Anurag. The actor alleged the incident happened during the making of film Bombay Velvet. She also got a response from the chairperson of National Commission for Women. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Payal Ghosh Payal Ghosh Indian actress

Payal Ghosh to lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap: Actor's lawyer [Video]

Payal Ghosh to lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap: Actor's lawyer

Lawyer of actress Payal Gosh on September 20 said that she is going to file a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station on September 21 against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. "Payal Ghosh has decided to lodge an FIR against the accused. We will file a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station tomorrow. We are doing paperwork today. She has decided that she will lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap," said Payal Ghosh's Lawyer.

Credit: ANI

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Kangana Ranaut’s birthday wish to PM Modi, says ‘lucky to have you as PM’ [Video]

Kangana Ranaut’s birthday wish to PM Modi, says ‘lucky to have you as PM’

Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She said that those who speak ill of the Prime Minister are in a minority and the country at large respects the Prime Minister. She said that India is lucky to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and added that the country is praying for him. Several other top bollywood personalities including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Madhur Bhandarkar also posted messages for the Prime Minister on his birthday. The BJP is observing a Seva Saptah to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Leaders from across the political spectrum have also extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin were among some global leaders to wish the Prime Minister. BJP leaders were also seen performing Yagnas, organising and distributing laddoos to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Kalki Koechlin Kalki Koechlin 21st-century Indian actress of French origin


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel in Manali on Oct 03: CM Jairam Thakur [Video]

PM Modi likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel in Manali on Oct 03: CM Jairam Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on 3rd October. While talking to media persons in Shimla, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur said, "Prime Minister is likely to visit Manali on October 03 for inauguration of Atal Tunnel. He will also visit Lahaul after that, according to the proposed plan. It has not been finalised yet." The tunnel is being built in Eastern Pir Panjal range on Leh-Manali Highway of the Himalayas. With this tunnel, Lahaul and Spiti will get all weather connectivity. It has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Credit: ANI

Covid-19 spread: Modi govt sometimes blames God, sometimes people, but not its own 'misrule', says Rahul

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's remarks that people's "irresponsible behaviour" has resulted in a..
IndiaTimes

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin- You've fought for freedom of women in your scripts [Video]

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin- You've fought for freedom of women in your scripts

Actress Kalki Koechlin has come out in support of her former husband, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused by budding actress Payal Ghosh of sexual harassment.

Credit: IANS INDIA
Rhea arrest: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, others come out in support [Video]

Rhea arrest: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, others come out in support

A section of Bollywood has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty following her arrest. Several celebrities demanded justice for Rhea by posting quote on 'smashing patriarchy'. Vidya Balan, Shibani..

Credit: HT Digital Content