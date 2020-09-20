Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anurag Kashyap case: Payal Ghosh on ‘political affiliation’, thanks Kangana

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:19s - Published
Anurag Kashyap case: Payal Ghosh on ‘political affiliation’, thanks Kangana

Anurag Kashyap case: Payal Ghosh on ‘political affiliation’, thanks Kangana

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has said that she has no political affiliations.

Payal Ghosh thanked people who have come out in her support including Kangana Ranaut.

She said that she was harassed when she had gone to visit the filmmaker.

She said that he took her to another room and misbehaved with her.

The actor alleges that Kashyap asked her to be ‘mentally prepared’ the next time she came over.

Ghosh said that she was appalled to see Anurag Kashyap speak about women empowerment & feminism and felt that she needed to expose the mask that he was hiding behind.

She also added that she was warned against speaking up by members of her family, friends and her manager as they felt nobody in the industry would back her.

The filmmaker has rejected all allegations made against him and hinted that this was malicious and completely false and also threatened legal action.

Kashyap has received support from several women in the Indian film industry who have come out publicly to back the filmmaker.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Payal Ghosh Payal Ghosh Indian actress

I have no political affiliation, says Payal Ghosh who accused Anurag Kashuap of sexual misconduct [Video]

I have no political affiliation, says Payal Ghosh who accused Anurag Kashuap of sexual misconduct

Actress Payal Ghosh is making headlines after she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual molesting her at his house in the past. On being asked about news reports that Anurag is paying because the filmmaker is vocal against the central government, Payal said she has no political affiliation, adding that she is grateful to the people supporting her, adding that such people are the real champions of women rights. Although Anurag has dismissed the allegations as "baseless", the actress is getting support on social media for coming out to speak against the alleged incident. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who herself is making waves since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has also come out in support of her.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
Anurag Kashyap case: Watch what ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Kangana & others said [Video]

Anurag Kashyap case: Watch what ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Kangana & others said

Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actor Payal Ghosh. The actor tagged PM Modi in a tweet and sought protection saying that there is a threat to her security. The filmmaker’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin defended Kashyap in a tweet and called the controversy a social media circus. ‘You have fought for the freedom of women in your own scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as your personal life. In the personal and professional space, you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.’ Kalki wrote in a tweet. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has attacked Kashyap and said that Kashyap has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people. She added that it is common for outsiders to be treated like sex workers in the industry. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:52Published

Anurag Kashyap Anurag Kashyap Indian filmmaker

Decided to speak when saw Anurag talking about women empowerment: Payal Ghosh [Video]

Decided to speak when saw Anurag talking about women empowerment: Payal Ghosh

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct in around 2015, revealed that she decided to come out after she saw the celebrated director talking about women empowerment and feminism. "When he came out and started talking about women liberation, women empowerment, this and that, feminism and all these. So, I realised... that is the mask he is wearing, but in real life he is different at least to me. I don't know about others...that kept on haunting me," Payal told ANI. Meanwhile, Anurag has dismissed the allegations and is taking a legal route in the case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:29Published

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Agriculture Reform Bills: Farmers protest against Centre, Kangana Ranaut in Amritsar [Video]

Agriculture Reform Bills: Farmers protest against Centre, Kangana Ranaut in Amritsar

Farmers in Amritsar protested against the Central government and actress Kangana Ranaut on September 22. Protestors made effigies of Narendra Modi, Narendra Singh Tomar and Kangana Ranaut. The protest was against the new agriculture reforms passed in both the houses of Parliament. They also expressed their disappointment over actress' remark where she called the protesting farmers as 'terrorists.'

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published
RPI puts up Kangana Ranaut, Ramdas Athawale's posters in Vadodara [Video]

RPI puts up Kangana Ranaut, Ramdas Athawale's posters in Vadodara

Workers of Republican Party of India put up posters of Kangana Ranaut and party president Ramdas Athawale in Vadodara. The posters were put up in view of the upcoming Vadodara Municipal Corporation elections. District party chief said, "Such posters will be put up all over state to show that we support her. Ready for upcoming VMC elections."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Taapsee Pannu shares note for 'biggest feminist' Anurag Kashyap after actress Payal Ghosh accuses him of sexual harassment

Payal Ghosh made headlines on Saturday after she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual...
Zee News - Published

'What Payal Ghosh says many big heroes have done this to me also': Kangana Ranaut on accusations against Anurag Kashyap

In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Anurag Kashyap and 'Bullywood' after Payal Ghosh...
DNA - Published

Payal Ghosh thanks Kangana for her support

Payal Ghosh recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Her claims were supported by...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin- You've fought for freedom of women in your scripts [Video]

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin- You've fought for freedom of women in your scripts

Actress Kalki Koechlin has come out in support of her former husband, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused by budding actress Payal Ghosh of sexual harassment.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:42Published
‘Sushant case not suicide’: BJP’s Rupa Ganguly protests against Bollywood [Video]

‘Sushant case not suicide’: BJP’s Rupa Ganguly protests against Bollywood

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly protested outside Parliament against the alleged malpractices in the industry. She held posters slamming the industry and said that the industry was pushing people towards drugs...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
Anurag Kashyap's first wife calls MeToo charge against him the 'cheapest stunt' [Video]

Anurag Kashyap's first wife calls MeToo charge against him the 'cheapest stunt'

Aarti Bajaj, first wife of Anurag Kashyap, has come out in support of the filmmaker, who has been accused by budding actress Payal Ghosh for sexual harassment. #AnuragKashyap #Metoomovement

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:19Published