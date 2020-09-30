Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News

Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News

Uma Bharti, LK Adavni and Murli Manohar Joshi among all 32 accused acquitted in the Babri Masjid demolition case by the CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav.

Amid outrage over the Hathras gang-rape case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and sought strict action against the accused.

Heart-wrenching visuals show 19-yr-old Hathras gangrape victim's family begging the police to hand over the body so they could take the woman home before her funeral.

Democrat Joe Biden told President Donald Trump to shut up in an opening debate that turned almost immediately into a shouting match 35 days ahead of the most tense US election in recent memory.

Anurag Kashyap has been summoned to Versova police station in Mumbai to record his statement in the sexualoffence case registered against him by actress Payal Ghosh.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Activists seek to remove mosque | Oneindia News [Video]

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Activists seek to remove mosque | Oneindia News

As the dust slowly settles in the decades old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, now some Hindu activists are seeking to reclaim the land at 2 other sites of religious significance - Mathura and Kashi...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
Babri Masjid Case: All acquitted due to LACK OF EVIDENCE | Oneindia News [Video]

Babri Masjid Case: All acquitted due to LACK OF EVIDENCE | Oneindia News

Almost 3 decades after the Babri Masjid was demolished by a mob in December 1992, a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused citing lack of evidence. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published
Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned' [Video]

Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned'

Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others. Nritya Gopal Das..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published