Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two Dogs Sitting on Lawn Chairs Startles Man

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Two Dogs Sitting on Lawn Chairs Startles Man

Two Dogs Sitting on Lawn Chairs Startles Man

Occurred on September 1, 2020 / Peak Hill, New South Wales, AustraliaInfo from Licensor: "Headed home after a massive day on the tools.

I came towards these two funny looking lamp post, as I’ve approached them, I only noticed to see a black and white dog staring at me.

It really gave me a fright, and they weren’t moving.

Maybe one dog on the chair yeah that’s fair enough but two.

Doing the same thing.

Crazy!"


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Puppy and cat cause playtime havoc in the living room [Video]

Puppy and cat cause playtime havoc in the living room

Niko and Milo are making working from home impossible. This is just another "productive" day with those two around. @adventures.of.niko.and.milo

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:24Published
Puppy killed and 3 people hurt after dog attack in Roseville [Video]

Puppy killed and 3 people hurt after dog attack in Roseville

This was terrifying. Police say a 10-month-old puppy dead and three are people hurt following a vicious attack by two dogs in Roseville.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:52Published
Pack Of Dogs Attack Lawn Mower [Video]

Pack Of Dogs Attack Lawn Mower

This guy was trying to fix the lawn mower and mow grass in his backyard when four dogs began to bark loudly at the lawn mower. The four dogs named Punchie, Moo Moo, Shyla Rain and Gunner attacked the..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:16Published