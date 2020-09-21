Two Dogs Sitting on Lawn Chairs Startles Man

Occurred on September 1, 2020 / Peak Hill, New South Wales, AustraliaInfo from Licensor: "Headed home after a massive day on the tools.

I came towards these two funny looking lamp post, as I’ve approached them, I only noticed to see a black and white dog staring at me.

It really gave me a fright, and they weren’t moving.

Maybe one dog on the chair yeah that’s fair enough but two.

Doing the same thing.

Crazy!"