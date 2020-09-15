Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 3,899 new confirmed cases

The Government said that as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 3,899lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

The mayor of Nashville may have told health officials to hide low coronavirus numbers at bars and...

Some countries are beginning to see a drop in new daily cases, but the numbers are rising in others.

Ten new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW from nearly 20,000 tests - more than triple...

Total Self Storage Victoria records just 11 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, raising hope of early lockdown end https://t.co/CDGTJWUoK9 9 hours ago

Paul Smith RT @rob_miller12345 : @DalstonOf @Mike_P_Williams "Thousands of Covid deaths to be wiped off records. Scientists raised the alarm after disc… 8 hours ago

animal lover&brexiteer RT @rob_miller12345 : @Mike_P_Williams "Thousands of Covid deaths to be wiped off records. Scientists raised the alarm after discovering any… 8 hours ago

James Nova #BlackLivesMatter #DefundGovernment The U.S. was on the verge Sun. of surpassing 200K coronavirus deaths as experts warned the total could double by ye… https://t.co/6KGgN9Uvpp 3 hours ago