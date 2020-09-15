Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 3,899 new confirmed cases
The Government said that as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 3,899lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
Shapps: Quick action required to tackle second virus waveTransport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that "it is important to act quickly" to tackle a second coronavirus wave. The government is considering further lockdown measures as numbers of new Covid-19..
Australia heads for lowest virus count in three monthsAustralia looked set to record its lowest daily increase in new coronavirus cases in three months on Sunday as a hard lockdown in the city of Melbourne brought the country's virus epicentre down..
India reports over 92 thousand cases, more recoveries than cases in 24 hours | Oneindia NewsAs India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Single day cases remain over 90,000 but India's recovery rate is has brought some hope.According to the Health Ministry data For the second..