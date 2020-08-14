Global  
 

Jennifer Lopez to headline Latin Music Week with Maluma chat

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are teaming up to chat about their lives and careers as part of Billboards Latin Music Week.


