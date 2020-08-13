Kareena Kapoor celebrates birthday with family

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her first picture post pregnancy announcement Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif recently announced that they are expecting an addition to their family. #KareenaKapoor

Remembering Sridevi on 57th birth anniversary, Husband Boni's emotional post | Oneindia News



Many still find it hard to make peace with the bollywood actress Sridevi's death. On her birthday, her friends, fans and family are paying tribute to the late actress on her 57th birth anniversary... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:28 Published on August 13, 2020