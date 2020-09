'Giselle - ROH, London 2020' Trailer Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Giselle - ROH, London 2020' Trailer Giselle - ROH, London 2020 Trailer - The Season openson 20 October with The Royal Ballet's Giselle, a tale of betrayal, the supernatural and a love that transcends death. Recorded in 2016,this much-loved classical ballet stars Principal dancers Marianela Nunez and Vadim Muntagirov. 0

