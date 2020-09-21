Gundam robot statue does movement test

This is the sneak preview of a huge 60-foot Gundam anime mecha robot moving its arms and hands at its coastal complex in Japan ahead of its opening.The 18-metre (59-foot) anime robot was filmed moving in the city of Yokohama in the eastern Japanese region of Kanto.The robot is a life-size RX-78 Gundam anime mecha.

Gundam is a Japanese military science fiction media franchise that started in 1979.The Gundam complex was due to open in October, but the date has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.