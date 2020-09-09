Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:03s - Published Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Apple is the #11 analyst pick. Apple Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #119 spot out of 500. 0

