Dow Analyst Moves: AXP

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, American Express is the #22 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, AXP claims the #351 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, American Express is lower by about 15.7%.





