Ellen DeGeneres addressed multiple reports about a "toxic" work culture on her eponymous show when the daytime program returned on Monday.

Ellen DeGeneres has admitted “things happened here that never should have” as she addressed the...

Ellen DeGeneres has finally broken her silence on the controversy surrounding her talkshow after...

Ellen and Portia DeGeneres RT @JustJared : Ellen DeGeneres has officially broken her silence on the allegations about her behavior and workplace toxicity in a six minu… 3 hours ago