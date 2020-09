Related videos from verified sources CDC: COVID-19 Is Airborne--Or Is It?



Over the weekend, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 can be airborne. Days later, Gizmodo reports the public health agency took it back. The.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:45 Published 36 minutes ago Germany COVID concerts: Experiment to study virus transmission



Restart-19 is studying the movement of people and flight of the tiny airborne particles that can carry viruses. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37 Published on August 23, 2020 Social Distancing 'Isn't Helpful' With Airborne Coronavirus, Say Scientists



Researchers from the University of Florida published the findings on the server medRxiv. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published on August 17, 2020