Scholar Athlete of the Week: Miranda Nosko, Mater Dei

Get the mater dei girls soccer team has a saying..

Strong alone..

Unstoppable together.

The team is a force..

As they are in search of their fourth straight state championship..

And like the saying says..

All the individuals are strong by themselves.

So it should be no surprise that one of the wildcats is our latest scholar athlete of the week.

I want to thank my family, my teacher, and my friends and coaches for pushing me to do my very best and helping me to get to where i am today.

Go wildcats.

A three time state champion who is looking for a elusive four peat this year..

Miranda nosko has come a long way since her freshman year.

She's a great kid, i mean miranda is one of those kids you wish you had 10 of because they come in with a work ethic even since the freshman year.

That's a girl that didn't start varsity, didn't really start varsity her freshman year.

She played in the postseason some and she score the game winning goal as a freshman but she just works hard day in and day out and i think all the girls like her.

The all state selection doesn't just get it done on the field..

The marion university commit carries a 4.0 gpa and is ranked 1st in her class.

She's very dedicated, very disciplined, as you would expect.

I've had the pleasure in teaching her in freshman honors bio, ap bio as a junior and this year in anatomy and she's just as sharp as anybody as i've ever had.

I want to pursue physical therapy and so with that is going to come a lot of discipline and academics and you know being able to budget my time, prioritize get all my school work done first is probably the main goal my parents have for me.

And when she's not studying or scoring goals..

Nosko can be found in the mater dei community.

The national honor society member involved in 6 different clubs and activities.

I want to be involved in my community and go and serve others.

-amy i think she's a great role model for the community.

She's a 3 time state champion, she's number one in her class and she holds a job in the off season.

It doesn't get much better than that.

Miranda is just one of those kids that whatever she puts her mind to, she's going to accomplish.

She was raised well, she has great parents, great family, i just think that we're going to see a lot out of miranda nosko in the future and i'm really excited to say that i got to coach her for four years.

Miranda