TikTok Ban Halted, TikTok Global to Overtake Operations
5 minutes ago
TikTok Ban Halted, TikTok Global to Overtake Operations
If the current plan moves forward, TikTok's new parent company, TikTok Global, is set to own 80 percent of the company as Oracle and Walmart take over U.S. operations.
Cheddar's Michelle Castillo reports.
