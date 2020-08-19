Global  
 

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 05:02s - Published
TikTok Ban Halted, TikTok Global to Overtake Operations

If the current plan moves forward, TikTok's new parent company, TikTok Global, is set to own 80 percent of the company as Oracle and Walmart take over U.S. operations.

Cheddar's Michelle Castillo reports.


