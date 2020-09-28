TikTok Ban Temporarily Halted as Ownership Details Get Sorted

A federal judge has halted a ban on TikTok's U.S. operations until at least November 12, the final deadline set by the Trump administration.

Oracle and TikTok's owner Bytedance are currently working out the details of a deal that could potentially split ownership in a newly formed TikTok Global.

Cheddar's Michelle Castillo reports.