TikTok Ban Temporarily Halted as Ownership Details Get Sorted
A federal judge has halted a ban on TikTok's U.S. operations until at least November 12, the final deadline set by the Trump administration.
Oracle and TikTok's owner Bytedance are currently working out the details of a deal that could potentially split ownership in a newly formed TikTok Global.
