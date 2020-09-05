IPL 2020: Finch praises debutant batsman Devdutt, says he can be 'very destructive'

RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) defended the score of 163/5 against SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) in the third match of IPL 2020, on the back of debutant Devdutt Padikkal's 56 runs off 42 balls and brilliant performance of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who took three crucial wickets.

Talking about his opening partner Devdutt, RCB's Aaron Finch said the former is a very brilliant young player, and he has proved himself a very "destructive player" in the last couple of years in domestic cricket.