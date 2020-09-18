Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Autumnal Equinox marks the first day of fall, wonderful holidays

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Autumnal Equinox marks the first day of fall, wonderful holidays

Autumnal Equinox marks the first day of fall, wonderful holidays

Colorful foliage and cool temperatures come with the 'Autumnal Equinox', marking the first day of fall.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Here comes the first day of fall! The autumnal equinox is Tuesday.

Our long, hot summer is finally coming to an end on Tuesday, Sept. 22 with the autumnal equinox,...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Fall Color Map: Where Are The Best Color Changes Happening? [Video]

Fall Color Map: Where Are The Best Color Changes Happening?

Tuesday is the official first day of fall - and signs of the season are popping up across the state. WCCO's Lisa Meadows has a look at where and why we are seeing the best color changes right now,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:56Published
Saturday 10pm Weathercast [Video]

Saturday 10pm Weathercast

Brandon has a look at cooler temperatures and the chance for rain on the first day of fall.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:36Published
Friday 6pm Weathercast [Video]

Friday 6pm Weathercast

Mike has a look at the weekend forecast and the first day of fall.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:36Published