George County’s M.J. Daniels commits to Mississippi State

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
The top high school football recruit on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is “staying home.”

Orleans.- - from las vegas to stark-vegas..- the top high school football- recruit on the mississippi gulf- coast... is quote, un-quote...- "staying home."

On saturday... george county's- m-j daniels committed to- mississippi state... effectivel- shutting down - his recruitment process.- the 4-star cornerback picked th- bulldogs, over- ole miss -- where he actually - de- committed from, back in jun- -- as - well as texas a&amp;m and georgia..- according to the- top 4 list he made, last month.- oddly enough... mississippi - state was left off his top 6- list, in- july... so a late strong push - from the bulldogs... to - lock down a guy that had 10 - other division




