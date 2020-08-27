Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Video: Hurricane Teddy will have impact on Massachusetts, even from hundreds of miles away

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Video: Hurricane Teddy will have impact on Massachusetts, even from hundreds of miles away

Video: Hurricane Teddy will have impact on Massachusetts, even from hundreds of miles away

Strong winds will hit the region, while a coastal flood advisory and a high surf advisory will be in effect.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

QuadWeather

QuadWeather Hurricane Teddy is on the edge of the HRRR domain in the 00Z forecast but will be close enough to produce gusty win… https://t.co/bkQWAcO1T9 29 minutes ago

SChasersdoBR

Caçadores de Tempestades do Brasil RT @spann: Hurricane Teddy, with winds of 105 mph, will pass just east of Bermuda tomorrow... Then it heads for eastern Nova Scotia as a po… 7 hours ago

LexieWGME

Lexie O'Connor RT @MattWGME: Hurricane #Teddy will pass to our east tomorrow, but some impacts will be felt in Maine. Details below ⬇️ @WGME https://t.co/… 8 hours ago

MattWGME

Matt Hoenig Hurricane #Teddy will pass to our east tomorrow, but some impacts will be felt in Maine. Details below ⬇️ @WGME https://t.co/iRn3owe3Kh 10 hours ago

Met_CindyFitz

Cindy Fitzgibbon RT @Met_CindyFitz: MONDAY morning weather update... A chilly 🥶 start to the week with a warm up midweek. Hurricane #Teddy will kick up the… 13 hours ago

JoanneVerbeek

joanne 🇨🇦 RT @weathernetwork: Hurricane #Teddy dominates the weather story across Atlantic Canada this week. Meteorologist @50ShadesofVan takes a clo… 13 hours ago

avgnsdave

David Bustin RT @KalinMitchelCTV: Hurricane Teddy category 2 in the latest update by NHC. Forecast to transition to a post-tropical storm and near the e… 14 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Video: Another chilly night before Hurricane Teddy passes by [Video]

Video: Another chilly night before Hurricane Teddy passes by

Hurricane Teddy will pass several hundred miles east of New England on Tuesday, but it is strong enough to generate a coastal flood advisory, as well as a high surf advisory.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:21Published
Crews from Massachusetts heading to Gulf to provide aid during Hurricane Laura [Video]

Crews from Massachusetts heading to Gulf to provide aid during Hurricane Laura

The eye of the storm itself is more than 400 miles wide, and half a million people have been told to leave their homes behind.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:33Published