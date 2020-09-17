'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance.

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Badal says, “First of all, Akali Dal is the founder member of NDA.

It was created by my father , who was one of the main players.

We have always fought the Congress because of what they've done to the Sikh community of Punjab.

But the issue is, the NDA at the moment is very different from the NDA 10 years back or 7 years back.” Watch the full video for more.