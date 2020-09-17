Global  
 

'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:57s - Published
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance.

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan TimesSunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Badal says, “First of all, Akali Dal is the founder member of NDA.

It was created by my father , who was one of the main players.

We have always fought the Congress because of what they've done to the Sikh community of Punjab.

But the issue is, the NDA at the moment is very different from the NDA 10 years back or 7 years back.” Watch the full video for more.


RJD created same ruckus when APMC Act was repealed in Bihar in 2006: Sushil Modi [Video]

RJD created same ruckus when APMC Act was repealed in Bihar in 2006: Sushil Modi

Reacting to the opposition ruckus in Rajya Sabha against the farm bills, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 21 said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had created similar ruckus in 2006 when NDA government in the state had repealed the APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) Act as it was exploiting the farmers, and had become centre of corruption. "When the then NDA govt headed by CM Nitish Kumar in 2006 repealed Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act as it was exploiting farmers and had become centre of corruption, RJD tried to create the same ruckus as they did in Rajya Sabha yesterday," Modi said in a press conference in Patna. The BJP leader asked the RJD whether they want to restore the AMPC Act in Bihar. "I want to ask the people of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) that do they want to establish the APMC Act in Bihar again as they are protesting against the farm bill. This will mean that farmers will be exploited and corruption centres will be formed again," Modi said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published
EJ Espresso: Opposition unites against farm bills; PM’s meeting with CMs on Covid [Video]

EJ Espresso: Opposition unites against farm bills; PM’s meeting with CMs on Covid

Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven states on the Covid-19 situation. Catch up with the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:13Published

Most shameful day in the history of Parliament: RS Prasad on ruckus in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Most shameful day in the history of Parliament: RS Prasad on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

In a media brief on Sep 21, Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on Rajya Sabha ruckus. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today's conduct of the suspended members of not refusing the House (Rajya Sabha) in spite of a declaration of suspension by the Chairperson is illegal and further aggravates their conduct as far as violating norms of the House is concerned." He further said, "Yesterday was the most shameful day in the history of Parliament. There is enough visual evidence available that if the Marshals would have not protected the Deputy Chairperson of (Rajya Sabha) Harivansh Ji, he would have been nearly physically assaulted." He further said, "The country, as well as Bihar, is pained by the treatment meted out to Harivansh ji in Rajya Sabha. The way Congress and RJD not only remained silent while he was insulted but also provoked it, will be told to Bihar. Congress and RJD will have to answer." On Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Prasad said, "She has been a distinguished member of our Cabinet and the issue was discussed. She raised a point if it was legally possible. I clarified Centre has power under provisions of the Constitution."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:07Published
Requested President Kovind to send back agri bills to Parliament: Sukhbir Singh Badal [Video]

Requested President Kovind to send back agri bills to Parliament: Sukhbir Singh Badal

The President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, met the President Ram Nath Kovind and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills. "A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met the President and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills that have been forcefully passed in Rajya Sabha. We requested him to send back the bills to the Parliament," said Sukhbir Singh Badal. Rajya Sabha passed the two out of three agricultural reform bills on September 20 amid the uproar in the House.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

SAD leaders meet President Kovind, urge to withhold assent to farm Bills

 Coming out of the meeting, SAD leader Sukhbir Badal, told the media: "We have requested the President against signing the anti-farmer Bills passed in Parliament..
DNA

RS deputy chairman Harivansh arrives with tea for 8 suspended MPs who camped overnight at Parliament lawns

 The eight MPs suspended for continuing with their protests against farm bills inside the Upper House who had spent the night on the lawns of Parliament in..
IndiaTimes

2/3rd of NSA detentions in 2017-18 in MP, says MHA

 Nearly two-thirds of the total 1,198 preventive detentions under the National Security Act (NSA) in 2017-18 were made in Madhya Pradesh and 28% in Uttar Pradesh,..
IndiaTimes

Can India conduct cross LAC strikes against China?: Lt Gen DS Hooda answers [Video]

Can India conduct cross LAC strikes against China?: Lt Gen DS Hooda answers

India and China have been engaged in a tussle at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020. After the tussle turned violent in Galwan valley, leading to casualties on both sides, talks have been underway but no headway has been made. The Defence and Foreign Ministers of the two countries have also met in Moscow to discuss the border situation. The Chinese Army has made several aggressive moves, attempting to change the status quo unilaterally in the past few months. Each time Indian forces have responded in equal measure to push back the Chinese. Indian Special Forces also managed to capture key strategic heights on the Southern banks of Pangong Tso in late August, giving Indian forces a key advantage. So what are the options on the table for India to tackle China’s nefarious designs at the LAC? Lt General DS Hooda(Retd) tells Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad that India has the option of using special forces across the border. He added that if the situation arises, India has the ability to carry out cross-LAC operations. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:06Published
Sukhbir Badal: Voice vote shows govt unwilling to listen, inside or outside parliament [Video]

Sukhbir Badal: Voice vote shows govt unwilling to listen, inside or outside parliament

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. On Sept 20, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had urged the President not to sign the farm Bills and also requested him that they be returned to Parliament for reconsideration. Ahead of his meeting with the President, Badal spoke to Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury on the latest episode of On The Record. “On behalf of the farmers, we are requesting the President to reconsider the bill and send it back to the Parliament and let it be properly debated there,” said Badal. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:46Published

Riots case: Why Delhi police didn't act against Kapil Mishra | On The Record [Video]

Riots case: Why Delhi police didn't act against Kapil Mishra | On The Record

As a controversy rages over Delhi Police's probe into the February 2020 riots, former chief of the force, Neeraj Kumar, has come out in support of the investigation so far. In a conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Kumar says that the Delhi Police has found some 'unimpeachable' evidence which is technical in nature and not just hearsay. As per Kumar, the investigators have managed to unearth a larger conspiracy behind the violence which rocked the national capital. He also claims that the case against former JNU student leader Umar Khalid is strong in nature, while defending the lack of action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:58Published
Riots case & Delhi Police's trust deficit | On The Record [Video]

Riots case & Delhi Police's trust deficit | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to the former chief of Delhi Police, Neeraj Kumar as he comes out in support of the force’s investigation into the February 2020 riots. Kumar spoke on the antagonistic relationship between Delhi Police, student community and the civil society. He acknowledged the trust deficit citing ‘a lack of communication’ as Delhi Police have refrained from sharing information due to compulsions. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:51Published

Sikhs protest outside Pakistan Embassy over 'forced conversion of Sikh girls' [Video]

Sikhs protest outside Pakistan Embassy over 'forced conversion of Sikh girls'

Members of Sikh community staged protest outside Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi against 'abduction and forced conversion Sikh girls in Pakistan'. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) demanded that the daughters must be returned back to their families in Pakistan or they will be forced to take this matter to United Nations. "The abduction of Panja Sahib's head granthi's daughter is repugnant. Pakistan is like Aurangzeb's state. We'll take this matter to United Nations," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

