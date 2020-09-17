'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance.
Reacting to the opposition ruckus in Rajya Sabha against the farm bills, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 21 said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had created similar ruckus in 2006 when NDA government in the state had repealed the APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) Act as it was exploiting the farmers, and had become centre of corruption. "When the then NDA govt headed by CM Nitish Kumar in 2006 repealed Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act as it was exploiting farmers and had become centre of corruption, RJD tried to create the same ruckus as they did in Rajya Sabha yesterday," Modi said in a press conference in Patna. The BJP leader asked the RJD whether they want to restore the AMPC Act in Bihar. "I want to ask the people of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) that do they want to establish the APMC Act in Bihar again as they are protesting against the farm bill. This will mean that farmers will be exploited and corruption centres will be formed again," Modi said.
Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven states on the Covid-19 situation. Catch up with the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.
In a media brief on Sep 21, Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on Rajya Sabha ruckus. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today's conduct of the suspended members of not refusing the House (Rajya Sabha) in spite of a declaration of suspension by the Chairperson is illegal and further aggravates their conduct as far as violating norms of the House is concerned." He further said, "Yesterday was the most shameful day in the history of Parliament. There is enough visual evidence available that if the Marshals would have not protected the Deputy Chairperson of (Rajya Sabha) Harivansh Ji, he would have been nearly physically assaulted." He further said, "The country, as well as Bihar, is pained by the treatment meted out to Harivansh ji in Rajya Sabha. The way Congress and RJD not only remained silent while he was insulted but also provoked it, will be told to Bihar. Congress and RJD will have to answer." On Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Prasad said, "She has been a distinguished member of our Cabinet and the issue was discussed. She raised a point if it was legally possible. I clarified Centre has power under provisions of the Constitution."
The President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, met the President Ram Nath Kovind and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills. "A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met the President and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills that have been forcefully passed in Rajya Sabha. We requested him to send back the bills to the Parliament," said Sukhbir Singh Badal. Rajya Sabha passed the two out of three agricultural reform bills on September 20 amid the uproar in the House.
On Sept 20, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had urged the President not to sign the farm Bills and also requested him that they be returned to Parliament for reconsideration. Ahead of his meeting with the President, Badal spoke to Hindustan Times' Sunetra Choudhury on the latest episode of On The Record. "On behalf of the farmers, we are requesting the President to reconsider the bill and send it back to the Parliament and let it be properly debated there," said Badal.
