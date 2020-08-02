Taj Mahal reopens after 6 months with strict restrictions due to COVID-19

India's iconic Taj Mahal reopened on Monday (September 21) after a nearly six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage shows the attraction with workers wearing masks as some punters make their way through the new entrances.

Visitors will have to buy their tickets online and adhere to social distancing while there.

Only 5,000 people will be able to enter per day, half before 2 pm and the other half afterwards.