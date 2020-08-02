Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taj Mahal reopens after 6 months with strict restrictions due to COVID-19

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Taj Mahal reopens after 6 months with strict restrictions due to COVID-19

Taj Mahal reopens after 6 months with strict restrictions due to COVID-19

India's iconic Taj Mahal reopened on Monday (September 21) after a nearly six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage shows the attraction with workers wearing masks as some punters make their way through the new entrances.

Visitors will have to buy their tickets online and adhere to social distancing while there.

Only 5,000 people will be able to enter per day, half before 2 pm and the other half afterwards.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

6 months after Covid lockdown, tourists say ‘Waah Taj’ again

After a gap of 188 days, the Taj Mahal, the top tourist attraction in the country, opened to the...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India's iconic Taj Mahal reopens after 6 months with strict restrictions due to COVID-19 [Video]

India's iconic Taj Mahal reopens after 6 months with strict restrictions due to COVID-19

India's iconic Taj Mahal is set to reopen after a nearly six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Footage shows the attraction with workers clothed in protective gear as some punters make..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:36Published
Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in [Video]

Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitts that, more than two months afterquarantine rules were introduced, he cannot say how many fines have beenhanded out. He was speaking as more British..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Musicians in Tamil Nadu struggle to support family amid COVID crisis [Video]

Musicians in Tamil Nadu struggle to support family amid COVID crisis

Despite relaxation in restrictions, musicians in Tamil Nadu are struggling to support their families amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Singer Famina Bruce Lee and her husband, Bruce Lee, an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published