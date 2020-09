CDC changes, then retracts, web posting on how virus spreads Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:33s - Published 8 minutes ago The CDC says their position has not really changed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE CENTERS FOR DISEASECONTROL IS SWITCHING GEARSAGAIN ON IT'S CORONAVIRUSGUIDANCE. ON FRIDAY THEFEDERAL AGENGY SAID THE VIRUSCAN SPREAD THROUGH PARTICLESIN THE AIR. BUT YESTERDAY, ITREMOVED LANGUAGE ABOUTAIRBORNE TRANSMISSION FROMIT'S WEBSITE. A SPOKESPERSONFOR THE C-D-C SAYS WHAT WASPOSTED WAS A DRAFT, AND WASNEVER MEANT TO BE MADE PUBLIC.RIGHT NOW THE PAGE SAYS IT'STHOUGHT TO SPREAD MAINLYBETWEEN PEOPLE IN CLOSECONTACT AND WHEN AN INFECTEDPERSON COUGHS, SNEEZES ORTALKS. THE C-D-C SAYS IT WILLRE-POST THE UPDATED GUIDANCEONCE THE REVIEW PROCESS ISCOMPLE





