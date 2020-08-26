Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Buys Bethesda for $7.5 Billion

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Microsoft Buys Bethesda for $7.5 Billion

Microsoft Buys Bethesda for $7.5 Billion

On Monday, Phil Spencer and Xbox announced that Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda parent company ZeniMax.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bethesda Softworks American video game publisher

Microsoft Buys Bethesda, the Company That Makes Hit Games Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, for $7.5 Billion

 Microsoft announced Monday that it will buy ZeniMax Media, the company that owns well-known video game publisher Bethesda, for $7.5 billion in cash. It’s one..
WorldNews

Why Microsoft bought Bethesda for $7.5 billion

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft’s priciest video game acquisition, a $7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda Softworks parent company..
The Verge

Microsoft will honor Bethesda’s PS5 exclusives, but future console releases will be ‘case-by-case’

 Following the announcement of Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax — owner of Doom, Fallout, and more — some..
The Verge

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Are Microsoft and Sony offering enough for you to buy a next-gen console this year?

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Assuming you can get one, of course
The Verge
Microsoft Plans To Become ‘Water Positive’ [Video]

Microsoft Plans To Become ‘Water Positive’

Microsoft Plans To Become ‘Water Positive’

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is still $200 off at several retailers

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If it’s time to upgrade your phone, you might be considering Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra. Both..
The Verge

ZeniMax Media media company based in Rockville, Maryland, United States

Microsoft Acquires Video Game Company ZeniMax in $7.5 Billion Deal

 The company’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media puts it in a strong position against Sony just weeks before the release of their next generation of gaming consoles.
NYTimes.com

Phil Spencer (business executive) Phil Spencer (business executive) American business executive

Phil Spencer wants more third-party games on the Xbox Game Pass [Video]

Phil Spencer wants more third-party games on the Xbox Game Pass

The executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft has praised the subscription service in the past.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax

Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Bethesda Softworks Microsoft has agreed to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Doom and...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •ESPNTechCrunchUSATODAY.com


Microsoft acquires Bethesda — here’s what that means for gamers

Microsoft acquires Bethesda — here’s what that means for gamers It’s the coup of the century. Microsoft just purchased ZeniMax and Bethesda for $7.5 billion,...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchengadget


Microsoft buys Bethesda for $7.5 billion: Fallout, Elder Scrolls, DOOM, more

Big news today from the Xbox camp has officially confirmed Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda...
9to5Toys - Published Also reported by •The Verge



Tweets about this

ArosOver

Ash ❤️🏳️‍🌈 RT @TolarianCollege: Microsoft buys Bethesda for $7.5 billion, but early reports indicate this price will not include the much hyped 'Bethe… 36 seconds ago

SouthbankInvest

Southbank Investment Research RT @samvolkering: 🤔 Microsoft buys ZeniMax (Bethesda) for $7.5 billion CASH MONEY! Everyone's now looking at Rockstar & Konami...but I susp… 17 minutes ago

adloquia

Louise RT @Ryan_Browne_: NEW: Microsoft buys the parent company of Bethesda for $7.5 billion in cash. It's a huge deal that will give Microsoft ac… 1 hour ago

DJSiri

DJS Microsoft buys parent company of ‘Elder Scrolls’ studio Bethesda Softworks for $7.5 BILLION — RT World News https://t.co/qbMrlYtubg 1 hour ago

Rubiconrecruit

Rubicon Consulting Microsoft just bought the massive video-game publisher behind game franchises like 'Doom,' 'Fallout,' and 'The Elde… https://t.co/kUcIVFdUEo 1 hour ago

Pixelmatic

Pixelmatic Microsoft makes statement move for the new Xbox console by buying #Bethesda's parent company for $7.5 billion. Beth… https://t.co/LuaTfpgbre 1 hour ago

bobstar_m

Bobstar Microsoft buys Bethesda for $10.4b https://t.co/vbjm0HB5SG 1 hour ago

EghalC

Eghal Microsoft buys Bethesda and parent company ZeniMax Media For 7.5 Billion!Great move Microsoft! This is huge in ter… https://t.co/FK94pM0tw5 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft buys Bethesda/ZeniMax in stunning $7.5 billion deal [Video]

Microsoft buys Bethesda/ZeniMax in stunning $7.5 billion deal

Microsoft announced that it has purchased ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion.Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox at Microsoft, revealed the news in a post on the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published
Microsoft Acquires Bethesda; FashionTech Designer Anouk Wipprecht | Digital Trends Live 9.21.20 [Video]

Microsoft Acquires Bethesda; FashionTech Designer Anouk Wipprecht | Digital Trends Live 9.21.20

On Digital Trends Live today: FashionTech Designer Anouk Wipprecht's unique take on moveable fashion, presented by the all new Porsche Cayenne; Drew Prindle brings us the best of the crowdfunding world..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished