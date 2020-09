Paul Robinson: How Spurs should line up Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:31s - Published 1 week ago Paul Robinson: How Spurs should line up Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson picks his Spurs XI for this season after the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 'Time for Alli to move on from Spurs'



Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson and former England Women forward Lianne Sanderson discuss Dele Alli's future at Tottenham. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:10 Published 1 week ago