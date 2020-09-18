Global  
 

Prime Minister: UK at perilous turning point in Covid-19 fight

Prime Minister: UK at perilous turning point in Covid-19 fight

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told MPs that the UK has reached a “perilousturning point” in its fight against coronavirus, as he announced furthermeasures to curb the spread of the virus.


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

UK is latest in Europe reimposing COVID measures [Video]

UK is latest in Europe reimposing COVID measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and will impose new curbs on bars and restaurants to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus wave. Soraya Ali reports.

Starmer: There should be nothing ‘inevitable’ about lockdown [Video]

Starmer: There should be nothing ‘inevitable’ about lockdown

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has said there should be ‘nothing inevitable’ about a second lockdown. His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lay out new restrictions to try and curb the rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Johnson back at 10 Downing Street following cabinet meeting [Video]

Johnson back at 10 Downing Street following cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in Whitehall. Ministers gathered for the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister ahead of his address in the House of Commons this afternoon. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK introduces curfews and work restrictions after new virus spike

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce new restrictions on social interactions Tuesday as the government tries to slow the spread of Covid-19..
Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

There will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak: Ghulam Nabi Azad [Video]

There will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Member of Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that there will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak. "No one is happy with the incidents that have taken place in this House. The public wants that their leaders should be heard. No one can put across their views in just 2-3 mins. There will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak," said Azad.

Opposition to boycott session till suspension of MPs revoked: Rajya Sabha LoP [Video]

Opposition to boycott session till suspension of MPs revoked: Rajya Sabha LoP

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Member of Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that opposition will boycott the proceedings of the House till the suspension of eight MPs revoked. "Till our demands which include revocation of suspension of the 8 MPs and govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP are not met, the opposition will boycott the session," said Azad.

Ended 'dharna' to boycott monsoon session: Congress MP [Video]

Ended 'dharna' to boycott monsoon session: Congress MP

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain over the suspension of 8 MPs from Rajya Sabha due to their 'unruly' behaviour on September 20 said that the suspended MPs were not just protesting for the suspension to be revoked but also for the farm bills. Hussain said, "We wanted not just the suspension to be revoked but at the same time, we wanted the farm bills to be taken back and proper voting to happen. But nothing of that sort was going to happen as the chairman wasn't ready to listen to anyone. So, all the opposition parties boycotted the rest of the session." "They appealed to all the people who were sitting at the dharna to finish it and join them in boycotting the rest of the session. That is how we have ended the dharna," he added.

Pubs and bars to close by 10pm starting Thursday [Video]

Pubs and bars to close by 10pm starting Thursday

The Prime Minister is to set out new measures to tackle coronavirus as UKmoves to alert level four, including the mandatory closing of pubs and bars by10pm.

PM Modi likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel in Manali on Oct 03: CM Jairam Thakur [Video]

PM Modi likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel in Manali on Oct 03: CM Jairam Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on 3rd October. While talking to media persons in Shimla, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur said, "Prime Minister is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
Face-off between BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha over PM Cares Fund [Video]

Face-off between BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha over PM Cares Fund

A war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress over PM CARES Fund in the lower house of Parliament on September 18. Manish Tewari of the Congress said since the trust has the name of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published