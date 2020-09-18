Prime Minister: UK at perilous turning point in Covid-19 fight

Ended 'dharna' to boycott monsoon session: Congress MP



Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain over the suspension of 8 MPs from Rajya Sabha due to their 'unruly' behaviour on September 20 said that the suspended MPs were not just protesting for the suspension to be revoked but also for the farm bills. Hussain said, "We wanted not just the suspension to be revoked but at the same time, we wanted the farm bills to be taken back and proper voting to happen. But nothing of that sort was going to happen as the chairman wasn't ready to listen to anyone. So, all the opposition parties boycotted the rest of the session." "They appealed to all the people who were sitting at the dharna to finish it and join them in boycotting the rest of the session. That is how we have ended the dharna," he added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970