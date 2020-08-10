Global  
 

UK Border Force escorts suspected migrants to shore

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Large numbers of suspected migrants are arriving in the UK following days ofhigh winds in the English Channel.

Border Force has deployed extra resourcesto the Dover Strait on Tuesday as crossings have resumed in earnest.

More than100 people thought to be migrants have been seen arriving in Dover harbourwrapped in blankets and wearing life jackets.


Border Force responsible for frontline border control operations at UK ports

Migrants arrive in Dover on Border Force boats [Video]

Migrants arrive in Dover on Border Force boats

More migrants arrived in Dover on Thursday morning as Britain shook off thehigh winds of Storm Francis. The new arrivals - brought in on Border Forcespeedboats - were taken ashore in the Kent port.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
More migrant crossings amid Government promise of new action [Video]

More migrant crossings amid Government promise of new action

More migrants have been found by the UK's Border Force amid news theGovernment intends to introduce a new plan to stem the surge in Channelcrossings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Migrants detained in Dover after boat stopped in Channel [Video]

Migrants detained in Dover after boat stopped in Channel

More migrants in dinghies have been picked up by UK Border Force officials and taken to Dover today. Over 4,000 people have successfully crossed the Channel from France in small boats so far this year. More than 700 people were intercepted crossing the English Channel last week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Priti Patel in Dover as Government face criticism over migrant crossing crisis [Video]

Priti Patel in Dover as Government face criticism over migrant crossing crisis

Home Secretary Priti Patel headed to Dover to meet Border Force staff and wasspotted disembarking from a police boat that had been out in the Channelearlier on Monday morning. Last year, Ms Patel vowed the crossings wouldbecome an “infrequent phenomenon” by now. The Home Office are also attemptingto work with the French Government to help reduce the number of boats leavingfrom beaches in the North-West of the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

English Channel Arm of the Atlantic Ocean that separates southern England from northern France

French police dismantle Calais migrant camp to prevent 'new Jungle'

 A camp of 700 to 800 migrants in the French port city of Calais was dismantled by police today in the biggest such operation since the sprawling "Jungle"..
WorldNews

Google honours Indian swimmer Arati Saha with a doodle

 Google on Thursday remembered Indian swimmer Arati Saha who became the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel on her 80th birth anniversary...
IndiaTimes
English Channel migrants 'forced onto boats' to make perilous sea crossing — UK border official [Video]

English Channel migrants 'forced onto boats' to make perilous sea crossing — UK border official

Dan O'Mahoney, charged with stopping the sea journeys from France to England, says many migrants are at the mercy of smugglers and unaware of their destination.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)

Strait of Dover Strait at the narrowest part of the English Channel

Boat carrying migrants to UK seen bailing out water [Video]

Boat carrying migrants to UK seen bailing out water

An inflatable dinghy carrying around 20 Syrian migrants has been met by BorderForce off the coast of Dover. The packed vessel had been making its way acrossthe English Channel on Monday morning, with those on board seen waving andsmiling on their journey. They were met by the Border Force patrol boat Hunterat about 7.15am with the White Cliffs in sight. More than 4,000 migrants havenow reached the UK in 2020 by crossing the dangerous Dover Strait in smallboats. Today’s crossing comes after more than 677 people made it to the UKbetween Thursday and Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Border Force tackle 12 migrant boat English Channel crossings

The Border Force dealt with vessels carrying 165 migrants trying to reach the UK on Monday.
BBC News - Published


