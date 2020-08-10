UK Border Force escorts suspected migrants to shore

More migrants in dinghies have been picked up by UK Border Force officials and taken to Dover today. Over 4,000 people have successfully crossed the Channel from France in small boats so far this year. More than 700 people were intercepted crossing the English Channel last week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel headed to Dover to meet Border Force staff and wasspotted disembarking from a police boat that had been out in the Channelearlier on Monday morning. Last year, Ms Patel vowed the crossings wouldbecome an “infrequent phenomenon” by now. The Home Office are also attemptingto work with the French Government to help reduce the number of boats leavingfrom beaches in the North-West of the country.
An inflatable dinghy carrying around 20 Syrian migrants has been met by BorderForce off the coast of Dover. The packed vessel had been making its way acrossthe English Channel on Monday morning, with those on board seen waving andsmiling on their journey. They were met by the Border Force patrol boat Hunterat about 7.15am with the White Cliffs in sight. More than 4,000 migrants havenow reached the UK in 2020 by crossing the dangerous Dover Strait in smallboats. Today’s crossing comes after more than 677 people made it to the UKbetween Thursday and Sunday.
