'Mbappe switch to Liverpool unlikely' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:14s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Mbappe switch to Liverpool unlikely' Liverpool have held a longstanding interest in Kylian Mbappe but the World Cup winner is more likely to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, says French football expert Jonathan Johnson. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this