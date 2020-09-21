UK Could Face Up To 50,000 Coronavirus Cases a Day By Mid-October If Virus Is Not Stopped
Lee Dolbear Coronavirus live - latest UK news updates: Boris Johnson announces new COVID-19 restrictions for England could last… https://t.co/daB7X5WZei 43 seconds ago
Martina Collender RT @rtenews: Case against Mother Irene Gibson, a Carmelite nun, of the Holy Face of Jesus, was due to be finalised at the District Court in… 2 minutes ago
EverythingNorthEast NEWS: Coronavirus rulebreakers could now face fines of £200 for flouting face covering and gathering rules - https://t.co/huQ9d1VW0O 9 minutes ago
RTÉ News Case against Mother Irene Gibson, a Carmelite nun, of the Holy Face of Jesus, was due to be finalised at the Distri… https://t.co/sJaAOS9MaA 15 minutes ago
CATHERINE STEVENS Britain could face 50,000 coronavirus cases per day by mid-October, top government scientists warn https://t.co/Cqm7wjIxJT 19 minutes ago
TFM News #Coronavirus: Face coverings will now be compulsory for staff in shops and hospitality.
Those who don't wear a mas… https://t.co/8ZPRaoWoAJ 19 minutes ago
Metro Radio News #Coronavirus: Face coverings will now be compulsory for staff in shops and hospitality.
Those who don't wear a mas… https://t.co/OnMwIsxWWq 20 minutes ago
Belfast News Letter LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI - Christmas 2020 could be CANCELLED as restriction measures to remain in place for as… https://t.co/jmV1DPo4Rw 37 minutes ago
Scientists warn of winter coronavirus crisisBoris Johnson's scientific advisers have warned that the UK may be facing 49,000 new COVID cases a day by mid-October.
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 967 New Coronavirus Cases Over Last 48 HoursThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 967 new cases of Coronavirus and 48 additional deaths over the last 48 hours.
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 116 New Coronavirus CasesThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 116 new Coronavirus cases out of 2,175 test results in the last 48 hours, but no additional deaths.