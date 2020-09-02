USDA extends national free school lunch program through December

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 week ago

A huge change was made to the free breakfast and lunch program for local school kids, the United States Department of Agriculture has extended free breakfast and lunch for all students.

A huge change to the free breakfast and lunch program for local school kids.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist has what the u-s-d-a decided and how it will affect your kids.

Now through the third week in december, the usda and the department of education will offer free meals to all students, nationwide.chelsea hopkins says she just learned about the program change and is definitely going to use it.

"it's pretty good quality and it's free for you to just swing by and get your kids food.

Some people really need the food and some moms just don't want to cook so i think it's a really great program!"

Mom of four, deanna anders says even if deanna anders says even if use all the food, having extra for later is a huge blessing.

"anything that we accumulate, we save it for the next day.

Kids love snacks!

It's a thing.

I think for the immediate, yes for breakfast and lunch.

But just to have, it's such a huge blessing.

A blessing, blessing blessing!"

Food service director of steuben countystephanie haynes- clifford with says everyone benefits from this, even virtual learners.

"it's an opportunity to feed our virtual students as well and it's just a win-win for all our kids who are trying to get back to the school routine."

And families aren't they only ones benefiting from the recent changekrista stockman with fort wayne community schools says they're getting reimbursed for meals at a much lower rate than normal.

"as they extended that service for students, that rate also was extended for us.."

Anders says this extension will give parents the chance to have a moment to themselves.

"just the space to say, just breathe mama, it's ok.

If you want to do cereal for breakfast and lunch, it's ok."

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news.

For more information on signing up for remote meals or reimbursements for paid lunches, click this story on our website at w-f-f-t dot