Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:17s - Published
CDC removes information that was 'in error'

Just days after the CDC said it would consider COVID-19 an airborne virus, the information has been taken down.

The agency says the information posted was "in error."

