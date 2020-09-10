Global  
 

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, AMZN

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, AMZN

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, AMZN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amazon.

Om topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amazon.

Om topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%.

Year to date, Amazon.

Om registers a 64.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 4.1%.

Tesla is showing a gain of 415.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CDW, trading down 2.6%, and Workday, trading up 1.9% on the day.




