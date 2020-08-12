Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions

Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions

Household visits will be banned across Scotland to help bring coronavirus“back under control”, Scotland’s First Minister has said.

Regulationsenforcing the rule will come into effect on Friday but Nicola Sturgeon urgedpeople to comply from Wednesday.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, othermeasures she announced to tackle rising Covid-19 cases include all pubs, barsand restaurants to having close at 10pm from Friday, in line with changesannounced for England.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’ [Video]

Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said England's new Covid-19 restrictions by Boris Johnson “will not be sufficient to bring the R-rate down.” Sturgeon added that she will likely be introducing restrictions on household gatherings, much like Northern Ireland. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:57Published
London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus [Video]

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published
Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting [Video]

Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments. Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published
Rayner: Shocking PM hasn't spoken to parties about lockdown [Video]

Rayner: Shocking PM hasn't spoken to parties about lockdown

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says it is shocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not consulted with other parties throughout the Covid-19. The first ministers of Wales and Scotland, as well as the Mayor of London, have criticised the government for failing to speak to them directly about the possibility of a new national lockdown in England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days

Nicola Sturgeon has warned “hard but necessary” decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown. The First Minister saidcoronavirus “could get out of our grip again” as Scotland faces the risk of“exponential growth” of Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Scots urged to act now to prevent rise in coronavirus deaths [Video]

Scots urged to act now to prevent rise in coronavirus deaths

Action is needed now to prevent a rise in coronavirus deaths in the comingweeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister spoke as one Covid-19death was recorded in Scotland over the last 24 hours, bringing the totalnumber of fatalities to 2,501.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Scottish Parliament Scottish Parliament Devolved parliament of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon updates MSPs on train derailment [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon updates MSPs on train derailment

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the Scottish Parliament following an "extremely serious incident" in which a ScotRail passenger train derailed west of Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: West of Scotland household visits ban extended

More than 1.75m people are covered by the tougher lockdown restrictions in Glasgow and the...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New restrictions imposed on Lanarkshire [Video]

New restrictions imposed on Lanarkshire

Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced new restrictions on visiting other households in Lanarkshire from midnight tonight after a rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Etemadil...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:38Published
What are the new rules on social gatherings? [Video]

What are the new rules on social gatherings?

The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Maskless Events Of The Elite Scream 'Do What We Say, Not What We Do' [Video]

Maskless Events Of The Elite Scream 'Do What We Say, Not What We Do'

Local, state, and federal governments worldwide have generally tried to set an example in battling the novel coronavirus pandemic. So when the powerful or influential break the rules, it provokes..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:58Published