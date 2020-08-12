Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions

Household visits will be banned across Scotland to help bring coronavirus“back under control”, Scotland’s First Minister has said.

Regulationsenforcing the rule will come into effect on Friday but Nicola Sturgeon urgedpeople to comply from Wednesday.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, othermeasures she announced to tackle rising Covid-19 cases include all pubs, barsand restaurants to having close at 10pm from Friday, in line with changesannounced for England.