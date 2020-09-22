UT Extension Agent June Puett teaches balance thru Tai Chi classes for seniors through The Chattery

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 minutes ago

This week's tech byte.

Coming up next on wdef news 12 at noon... paul, a larger number of deaths directly related to falls to computers here with the ut extension office tells little bit more about that.

Good morning all will will the leaves can fall but i want to have any part of that nods you guys are presenting is some tai chi classes or balancing exercises that will help folks avoid falling tell us what you got planned out in meeting injury.

She and what you think it is what you get to a certain age, your probability of falling jumps up seemingly with every you will will you need to seen how when you're shows a few things that alerted the class coming up this weekend an he will ... now in the tai chi.

She mentioned ... in summary, the right are are you eating the right give us the particulars on the classes is severe, the class, rather he says coming up ... write you and leave it there bu hope you have a great turnout this saturday at the chatter he begins june, which starts at one run until two o'clock and you can register at the chatter he.org the chattering.org or call the county