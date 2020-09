Johns Hopkins University confirms the U.S. death toll has not topped 200,000 -- the highest in the world.

It's a grim milestone in the fight against coronavirus.

With a spike of 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths, India's Covid-19 tally reached 54,87,581 on...

Country of nearly 1.4 billion people now only second to United States in number of total COVID-19...