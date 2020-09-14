Reporter Update: Pa. Launches New Coronavirus Exposure Notification App
Pennsylvania's new coronavirus exposure-notification app is now available on app stores; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Pa. Launches New Coronavirus Exposure Notification AppPennsylvania's new coronavirus exposure-notification app is now available on app stores.
Reporter Update: CMU, Pitt, UPMC Collaborating On Rapid COVID-19 TestKDKA's Amy Wadas has more on the collaboration between Pitt, CMU and UPMC on a new rapid COVID-19 test.
Reporter Update: Coronavirus Testing Site Opens In McKeesportKDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from McKeesport where the new coronavirus testing site it opening.