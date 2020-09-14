Reporter Update: Pa. Launches New Coronavirus Exposure Notification App

Pa. Launches New Coronavirus Exposure Notification App



Pennsylvania's new coronavirus exposure-notification app is now available on app stores. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:19 Published 52 minutes ago

Reporter Update: CMU, Pitt, UPMC Collaborating On Rapid COVID-19 Test



KDKA's Amy Wadas has more on the collaboration between Pitt, CMU and UPMC on a new rapid COVID-19 test. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:51 Published 4 days ago