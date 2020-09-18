Bodycam video shows cops shooting 13-year-old autistic boy
Bodycam video shows cops shooting 13-year-old autistic boy
Police officers have shot a 13-year-old autistic boy in Utah.Newly released bodycam footage of the incident shows him saying "tell my mum I love her" as the teen writhed on the ground in agony after officers shot at him 11 times in Glendale, Salt Lake City on 4th September.Linden Cameron, 13, who officers were reportedly told had Aspergers, was left seriously injured after the police officer opened fire on him with live rounds.The family has since been left to pay for his medical bills.According to a GoFundMe account set up to raise money for Linden’s medical bills, that has raised almost 100,000 USD, he was shot multiple times and suffered “injuries to his shoulder, both ankles, intestines and bladder.It said: "The long-term effects of his injuries are still unknown, but it is likely that his recovery will be long and require multiple kinds of treatment.”Linden's mother, Golda Barton, had originally called for a crisis intervention team, telling them that her son was having "a mental breakdown" as she was going to work for the first time in a year and he couldn't cope.