Bodycam video shows cops shooting 13-year-old autistic boy Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:39s - Published 2 minutes ago Bodycam video shows cops shooting 13-year-old autistic boy Police officers have shot a 13-year-old autistic boy in Utah.Newly released bodycam footage of the incident shows him saying "tell my mum I love her" as the teen writhed on the ground in agony after officers shot at him 11 times in Glendale, Salt Lake City on 4th September.Linden Cameron, 13, who officers were reportedly told had Aspergers, was left seriously injured after the police officer opened fire on him with live rounds.The family has since been left to pay for his medical bills.According to a GoFundMe account set up to raise money for Linden’s medical bills, that has raised almost 100,000 USD, he was shot multiple times and suffered “injuries to his shoulder, both ankles, intestines and bladder.It said: "The long-term effects of his injuries are still unknown, but it is likely that his recovery will be long and require multiple kinds of treatment.”Linden's mother, Golda Barton, had originally called for a crisis intervention team, telling them that her son was having "a mental breakdown" as she was going to work for the first time in a year and he couldn't cope. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 'He Was Desperate': Family Of 88-Year-Old Killed By Police Blames Mental Health Problems



Two daughters of 88-year-old Robert "Bob" Coleman are blaming mental health problems on their father's tragic death after West Sacramento Police released body camera video of the deadly shooting. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 03:09 Published 13 hours ago California cops shoot man with toy gun



US Sheriffs have released video footage of a shooting involving a suspect who pointed a gun at them that turned out to be a toy.Sacramento County Sheriffs were called to an address in the City of.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 05:23 Published 1 day ago Guy takes selfie every day for SEVEN years in viral 'coming of age' timelapse



This timelapse video shows one man's transform from a kid to an adult. Maryland-based Frans Hugo Cornellier took a selfie every day for SEVEN years - from the age of 12 until he was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:15 Published 4 days ago

