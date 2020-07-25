Global warming shrinks Arctic sea ice to near-record level
Scientists say a Siberian heatwave is one of the reasons behind the rapidly melting ice View on euronews
Global warming shrinks Arctic sea ice to near-record level
Coastal waters flood residential areas during exceptional high tide in southern FloridaRising sea levels and king tides brought flooding to southern Florida on Friday (September 19). Footage shows walkways and paths flooded in Delray Beach.
5,000-Year-Old Ice Caps Are Completely GoneNew satellite images from NASA show that Canada's St. Patrick Bay ice caps have completely disappeared. Researcher Mark Serreze said; "I can't say I was terribly surprised because we knew they were..
Why The Arctic Is Exploding Into FlamesAverage temperatures in Siberia were 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average last month.
According to HuffPost, the exceptional heat has fanned devastating fires in the Arctic Circle.
It's also..