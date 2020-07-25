Global  
 

Global warming shrinks Arctic sea ice to near-record level

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Scientists say a Siberian heatwave is one of the reasons behind the rapidly melting ice View on euronews


'A crazy year up north:' Arctic sea ice shrinks to 2nd-lowest level on record

The amount of summer sea ice in the Arctic has been steadily shrinking over the past few decades...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline



thamilton007

Hamilton...Please Wear A Mask...BLM...BBB RT @NBCNewsWorld: Ice in the Arctic Ocean melted to its second lowest level on record this summer, triggered by global warming along with n… 10 minutes ago

NBCNewsWorld

NBC News World Ice in the Arctic Ocean melted to its second lowest level on record this summer, triggered by global warming along… https://t.co/4oslkltwv7 12 minutes ago

blues_pablo

Caliban _ Caliban's News Feed _ Global warming shrinks Arctic sea ice to near-record level https://t.co/onyolWP7bH 14 minutes ago

originalalison

originalalison Global warming shrinks Arctic Ocean ice to second lowest level on record https://t.co/ALuNFADDqF via @1NewsNZ 17 minutes ago

JoannIsNotABot

[email protected] Rocks! RT @FrankPKing: “Global warming is a hoax.” — @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/gSxYEMA5vM 43 minutes ago

Eco1stArt

Andrea RT @tom_burke_47: Ice in the Arctic Ocean melted to its second lowest level on record this summer, triggered by global warming along with n… 2 hours ago

tom_burke_47

Tom Burke Ice in the Arctic Ocean melted to its second lowest level on record this summer, triggered by global warming along… https://t.co/OyxM32IOjZ 2 hours ago

PhilRuss97

Philip Russell 'A crazy year up north': Arctic sea ice shrinks to 2nd-lowest level on record https://t.co/cX2cEkln6h via @usatoday 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coastal waters flood residential areas during exceptional high tide in southern Florida [Video]

Coastal waters flood residential areas during exceptional high tide in southern Florida

Rising sea levels and king tides brought flooding to southern Florida on Friday (September 19). Footage shows walkways and paths flooded in Delray Beach.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:52Published
5,000-Year-Old Ice Caps Are Completely Gone [Video]

5,000-Year-Old Ice Caps Are Completely Gone

New satellite images from NASA show that Canada's St. Patrick Bay ice caps have completely disappeared. Researcher Mark Serreze said; "I can't say I was terribly surprised because we knew they were..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Why The Arctic Is Exploding Into Flames [Video]

Why The Arctic Is Exploding Into Flames

Average temperatures in Siberia were 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average last month. According to HuffPost, the exceptional heat has fanned devastating fires in the Arctic Circle. It's also..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published