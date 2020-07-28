Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jimmy Kimmel on Low Emmys 2020 Ratings | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Jimmy Kimmel on Low Emmys 2020 Ratings | THR News

Jimmy Kimmel on Low Emmys 2020 Ratings | THR News

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the all-time-low ratings for the 72nd annual Emmys ceremony, which he hosted, at the top of his ABC show on Monday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel American talk show host and comedian

Jimmy Kimmel reacts after virtual Emmys attracts lowest-ever audience [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel reacts after virtual Emmys attracts lowest-ever audience

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the lowest-ever Emmy ratings after hosting the virtual awards ceremony on Sunday night as he made his talk show return.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys Fire Gag Perfect 2020 Metaphor

 Turns out Jennifer Aniston is a boss with a fire extinguisher, lucky for Jimmy Kimmel ... as their dumpster fire bit at the Emmys, inadvertently, turned into a..
TMZ.com

Emmys 2020: The biggest losers (including Netflix), on an unusual night

 Jennifer Aniston and more big stars were passed over during Sunday's Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com
Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion [Video]

Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion

Jennifer Aniston hosted a mini Friends reunion during the 72nd Primetime EmmyAwards. The actress was joined at home by her former co-stars Courteney Coxand Lisa Kudrow after earlier making a surprise on-stage appearance alongsidehost Jimmy Kimmel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Zach Braff and friends campaigned to honour Nick Cordero at the Emmys [Video]

Zach Braff and friends campaigned to honour Nick Cordero at the Emmys

Zach Braff campaigned to shine the spotlight on his late friend Nick Cordero during the Emmy Awards' In Memoriam tribute, but organisers passed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

ShowBiz Minute: Hollywood, Royals, Emmys

 Hollywood unions, studios agree on rules to start production; Duchess of Sussex's lawyers deny she cooperated with royal book authors; Another record low in..
USATODAY.com

American Broadcasting Company American Broadcasting Company American broadcast television network

Filling RBG's seat is now the focus of the election [Video]

Filling RBG's seat is now the focus of the election

Filling RBG's seat is now the focus of the election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:47Published
Academic Bank of Credits will allow students to take courses as per requirements: Prez Kovind [Video]

Academic Bank of Credits will allow students to take courses as per requirements: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Visitor's Conference on 'Implementation of National Education Policy 2020: Higher Education' on September 19 via video conferencing. "Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) is a major shift in policy which will be of great help to students. This will digitally store academic credits earned from various Higher Education Institutions so that degrees can be awarded, taking into account credits earned by students. ABC will allow students to take courses as per their vocational, professional or intellectual requirements. It will also allow them suitable exit and re-entry points. This flexibility will be very useful for the students," President said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this

impulsivewoman

manic in manhattan RT @gatewaypundit: Trump Bashing 2020 Emmys Show With Jimmy Kimmel Gets Lowest Ratings Ever via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/UGtv9DyCQe 4 minutes ago

jdraeger65

TRUMP 2020/MAGA WORLD RT @steven_l_cox: Jimmy "The Blackface-N word user" Kimmel in 2018 drove the Oscars to an all-time ratings low. Hot dog! He did it again to… 5 minutes ago

simonvouet1

Simon Vouet Trump Bashing 2020 Emmys Show With Jimmy Kimmel Gets Lowest Ratings Ever https://t.co/tg8vIrmma3 via @gatewaypundit 7 minutes ago

IndeGayForum

IGF CultureWatch RT @Carmen4Truth: Trump Bashing 2020 Emmys Show With Jimmy Kimmel Gets Lowest Ratings Ever The Emmys was a complete political disaster for… 7 minutes ago

TheantiantiZio1

(((Mi Li Jew))) אם אין אני לי, מי לי RT @willowmycat: TV Ratings: Emmy Awards Drop to All-Time Low 6.1 Million Viewers – Variety https://t.co/sMAyytivHV 11 minutes ago

LeeLynn11111

Lee Lynn RT @MarkYoungTruth: Trump Bashing 2020 Emmys Show With Jimmy Kimmel Gets Lowest Ratings Ever https://t.co/iTR9PEk8u6 13 minutes ago

bigk20171

NESportsFan2018 #MAGA #Trump2020 RT @gabrieljhays: Oh we're sure a few well-timed jokes at @realDonaldTrump's expense will cover up the fact that @jimmykimmel gave us one o… 13 minutes ago

KamudaLola

Lola Kamuda Trump Bashing 2020 Emmys Show With Jimmy Kimmel Gets Lowest Ratings Ever https://t.co/UBqhOElWre via @gatewaypundit 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jimmy Kimmel on Hosting Virtual 2020 Emmys | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel on Hosting Virtual 2020 Emmys | THR News

On Sept. 20, Jimmy Kimmel will have the unenviable task of having to turn a virtual awards show into must-see TV. Kimmel, who’ll emcee the event audience-free from Staples Center in Los Angeles,..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:13Published
Jimmy Kimmel Talks Hosting Virtual 2020 Emmys | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel Talks Hosting Virtual 2020 Emmys | THR News

On Sept. 20, Jimmy Kimmel will have the unenviable task of having to turn a virtual awards show into must-see TV. Kimmel, who’ll emcee the event audience-free from Staples Center in Los Angeles,..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:13Published
2020 Emmy nominations announced [Video]

2020 Emmy nominations announced

This year's Emmy nominations have been announced. Today Leslie Jones kicked off the reading of this year's Emmy nominations.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published