Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House coronavirus report for Mississippi - Sept. 20

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
White House coronavirus report for Mississippi - Sept. 20

White House coronavirus report for Mississippi - Sept. 20

Courtesy of ABC News, WTVA has obtained the White House's lastest COVID-19 report for Mississippi.

News is digging through the latest report from the white house coronavirus task force about mississippi, courtesy of a-b-c news.

The report shows while some progress is being made, mississippi is still in the middle of a fight in stopping the spread of the virus.

Wtva's alyssa martin is digging through that report this afternoon.

She joins us live with a look at some of the findings... according to the report - mississippi is still in the red mississippi is still in the red zone for coronavirus cases.... with the 16th highest rate in cases.... with the 16th highest rate in the country.... this report is what governor tate reeves gets from the white house coronavirus task force - which he can use to make decisions about how the state should move forward... i want to take a look now at some of the highlights in the report... a brief summary of the report says mississippi is still in the red zone for cases... with the 16th highest rate in the country.

..

The number of red zone counties is increasing again.... mississippi has seen a stability in new cases and a decrease in test positivity over the last week - but specific counties are increasing..

The report also breaks down the number of new cases in the last three weeks from highest to lowest... in metro areas that are in our viewing area - tupelo came in at number one.... grenada.... and west point rounds out that list... there are some recommendation s in the report - those include strengthening the fight against the virus in university towns that would include cutting back hours and occupancy limits in bars and restaurants in our college towns.... ask citizens and students to limit all social gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

And at ole miss, increase testing to one thousand people a week over the next four weeks.

More counties in our viewing area fall into that red zone list... we'll take at look at those coming up on wtva 9 news at 5... everyone




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JulieMosquedo

زيادة المتابعين White House dismisses criticism of persistent coronavirus supply chain problems as work of 'useful idiot'… https://t.co/034WJTyUgT 12 minutes ago

deadheadkat

Deadheadkat 🖖🇺🇸🐱 RT @GavinJackson: White House Coronavirus Task Force report finds South Carolina has the 10th highest coronavirus case rate in the country… 13 minutes ago

GailWaldby

#MaskUpMT #GoJoe Gail Waldby RT @NBCMontana: A state report sent from the White House Sept. 20 says Montana is in the red zone for cases, ranking us 18th in the nation… 1 hour ago

Connie19601

Connie1960 RT @New_Narrative: The White House is objecting to a new report from GAO that concludes seven months into the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Headlines: Cases Rise In Minnesota, White House Releases New Model [Video]

COVID-19 Headlines: Cases Rise In Minnesota, White House Releases New Model

Christiane Cordero reports on latest COVID-19 model from White House. (2:19)WCCO This Morning - Sept. 7, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:18Published
Biden hits Trump on jobs, alleged 'losers' remark [Video]

Biden hits Trump on jobs, alleged 'losers' remark

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused U.S. President Donald Trump of failing to feel the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic and said that if his alleged comments about..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:54Published
Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough [Video]

Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough

[NFA] President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday, but Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published