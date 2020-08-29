White House coronavirus report for Mississippi - Sept. 20

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

News is digging through the latest report from the white house coronavirus task force about mississippi, courtesy of a-b-c news.

The report shows while some progress is being made, mississippi is still in the middle of a fight in stopping the spread of the virus.

Wtva's alyssa martin is digging through that report this afternoon.

She joins us live with a look at some of the findings... according to the report - mississippi is still in the red mississippi is still in the red zone for coronavirus cases.... with the 16th highest rate in cases.... with the 16th highest rate in the country.... this report is what governor tate reeves gets from the white house coronavirus task force - which he can use to make decisions about how the state should move forward... i want to take a look now at some of the highlights in the report... a brief summary of the report says mississippi is still in the red zone for cases... with the 16th highest rate in the country.

..

The number of red zone counties is increasing again.... mississippi has seen a stability in new cases and a decrease in test positivity over the last week - but specific counties are increasing..

The report also breaks down the number of new cases in the last three weeks from highest to lowest... in metro areas that are in our viewing area - tupelo came in at number one.... grenada.... and west point rounds out that list... there are some recommendation s in the report - those include strengthening the fight against the virus in university towns that would include cutting back hours and occupancy limits in bars and restaurants in our college towns.... ask citizens and students to limit all social gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

And at ole miss, increase testing to one thousand people a week over the next four weeks.

More counties in our viewing area fall into that red zone list... we'll take at look at those coming up on wtva 9 news at 5... everyone