Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Existing Home Sales went up 2.4% last month

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published
US Existing Home Sales went up 2.4% last month

US Existing Home Sales went up 2.4% last month

An unexpected boom.

US existing home sales went up 2.4% last month to its highest level in 14 years!

The national association of realtors say sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million homes in August.

2.4% LAST MONTH....TO ITS HIGHEST LEVEL IN-14-YEARS!THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OFREALTORS SAY - SALES ROSE TO ASEASONALLY ADJUSTED ANNUAL RATEOF 6 MILLION HOMES IN AUGUST.OVERALL - - SALES ARE UP 10.5%FROM A YEAR AGO.THIS IS THE THIRD STRAIGHTMONTHLY GAIN FOR SALES OFEXISTING HOMES - - FOLLOWINGBIG DECLINES IN MARCH, APRILAND MAY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Local home prices set record [Video]

Local home prices set record

Local home prices are setting records. New numbers from Las Vegas Realtors show the median price of a single-family home in Southern Nevada last month was up 8.9%.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published