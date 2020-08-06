US Existing Home Sales went up 2.4% last month
An unexpected boom.
US existing home sales went up 2.4% last month to its highest level in 14 years!
The national association of realtors say sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million homes in August.
