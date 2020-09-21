'Friends' reimagined with all-Black cast features Uzo Aduba, Sterling K. Brown
Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K.
Brown, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope are coming together for an all-Black "Friends."
