STUDIO PKG: awaiting Breonna Taylor findings

In our top story at 11... louisville emotionally and physically bracing itself with boards and barricades as we wait to hear the decision in the breonna taylor criminal case.

It's been months in the making...some protesters saying it's been taking too long to investigate.

kentuckians...americans...and even state and local leaders ...all in the dark about when attorney general daniel cameron's office will release the findings in the investigation.

It's louisiville metro police's decision to be prepared that has many in louisville on edge as they wait.

### "lmpd interim chief r.schroeder:this is in no means intended to be a lockdown."

Still...it's hard to ignore....traffic blocked in downtown louisville as police prepare for an announcement in the breonna taylor case.

"911 call nat pop march 13th ...breonna taylor and her boyfriend kenneth walker were asleep at taylor's apartment when three lmpd officers executed a no knock search warrant...walker says he fired first...thinking the officers were intruders...taylor caught in the cross fire was shot several times.

Protests nat for months protesters in louisville...in lexington and nationwide calling for justice...many demanding criminal charges against the three officers.

Taylor's family settled with the city of louisville in a wrongful death civil case for $12 million dollars along with police reforms aimed at preventing future deaths by officers.

Family tamika palmer sot: criminal charges.

I got a lot of reform that i wanted, but ultimately i think somebody still needs to pay for what happened to her."

State attorney general daniel cameron is leading the criminal investigation.

Reportedly the case was presented to a grand jury...but no confirmation of that from the a-g's office.

Now..lmpd...and louisville's mayor greg fischer saying they don't know when it will happen...and governor beshear saying he can't comment on a timeline either.

Gov.

Beshear, 45:59-26: i requested a 48 hours' notice but i don't have any comments on our conversations since... both l-m-p-d and mayor fischer declaring a state of emergency...leaving many in a state of anxiety.... mayor greg fischer: "i ask everybody to use caution and don't base your own plans on unfounded and uninformed speculation online and please don't spread mis-information either.

I reached out to lexington police about its plan for possible protests...spokesw oman brenna angel saying "our officers will respond accordingly to make sure any such events are safe both for people exercising their 1st amendment right as well as people not participating in a protest."

### lexington police also says it won't release information on staffing or specific safety and security plans...while louisville metro police announced vacation requests have been denied and the use of tear gas has to be approved by the interim chief or his second before it can be released...unless of course an extreme event like gun violence.

I also reached out to the lexington mayor's office...it says it's closely monitoring the situation and will be prepared.

I'm monica harkins abc 36