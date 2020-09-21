Global  
 

Hurricane Teddy brings high tides, floods to New England

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Hurricane Teddy, in conjunction with high tides, caused heavy waves and some coastal flooding along the shoreline of southern New England in Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, on Tuesday, September 22.

Hurricane Teddy, in conjunction with high tides, caused heavy waves and some coastal flooding along the shoreline of southern New England in Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, on Tuesday, September 22.

The National Weather Service issued Tropical Storm Warnings and Coastal Flood Warnings for the area.

Hurricane Teddy is now churning its way toward Atlantic Canada.




