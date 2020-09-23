De Brutas Nada Season 1

De Brutas Nada Season 1 - Trailer of the upcoming comedy series DE BRUTAS, NADA, premiering September 24th with English subtitles.

The series stars Tessa Ía (NARCOS), Christian Vázquez (DRUNK HISTORY MEXICO), Marimar Vega (EL JUEGO DE LAS LLAVES), Diana Bovio (CINDY LA REGIA), Carolina Ramírez (THE QUEEN OF FLOW), Oswaldo Zárate (RUN COYOTE RUN), José Pablo Minor (LOS ESPOOKYS), and Julián Román (EL SEÑOR DE LOS CIELOS).

Based in contemporary Mexico City, this crossover series focuses on a group of six sophisticated close friends that navigate through every life experience imaginable together: love, lies, heartbreak, marriage, divorce, kids, career, job loss, fights, break-ups, and unbreakable friendships.

This modern-day series features a refreshing cast that will make you both laugh, cry, and relate!

The nine episode series premieres on Pantaya on September 24, 2020 and will be available to binge in full on October 8, 2020.

Screenplay by: Rosa Clemente, Raúl Prieto, Connie Acosta, Andrea Ortega, Héctor Orbegoso and María Alejandra Escobar.

