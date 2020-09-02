Xi Jinping in UN speech says do not want 'Cold War' | Oneindia News

Global  
 

In his statement at the UN General Assembly, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that they have no intention to fight a cold war or a hot war with any country.

This comes amid fraying US-China ties, with US President Donald Trump blaming China for the spread of the coronavirus.

China's expansionist policies in Taiwan and India too have raised worries.

