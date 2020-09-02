Meghan Markle denies collaborating with Finding Freedom authors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix, 'Dancing with the Stars' has unveiled its star-studded lineup for its upcoming 29th season and 'Mulan' has finally locked down its high-stakes theatrical release date.
Prince Harry has sent a video message in support of The Walk of Oman whichwill involve six wounded veterans who will tackle an epic trek across thehostile conditions of the Omani desert over 21 days. The Walk of Oman issupported by The Duke of Sussex in his role as the Official Expedition Patron.
The Duke of Sussex has paid back the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money used torenovate Frogmore Cottage. A spokesman for Harry confirmed the duke had paidthe bill in full by making a contribution to the Sovereign Grant.The paymentwas made possible thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new multi-millionpound Netflix deal, a source said.
Commuters in London have given their reactions to new government guidelines which encourage workers to stay away from their offices. The new strategy for England will see office staff once again being told to work from home where they can.
Interview with Kevin Jones who runs the NuDawn bar in Well Street, Hackney,regarding the forthcoming tightening of lockdown restrictions. Mr Jones saidthe short amount of time businesses had been given to adjust amounted to"pandemonium" and "disorder".
The Duchess of Cambridge has met up with mothers in a London park to chatabout how they have been helping each other out during the pandemic. Theduchess – mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – wasgreeted in the autumn sunshine in the picturesque Old English Garden inBattersea Park, south London.
